Turkish Airlines Plans Massive Cargo Expansion
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, declared on Friday that it intends to construct the world’s largest cargo terminal and in-flight catering center, with a planned investment of 100 billion Turkish liras (over $2.3 billion).
"Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is soaring," the carrier posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The airline explained that this investment, along with the creation of the cargo and catering facilities, will generate 26,000 new employment opportunities.
"As Türkiye's flagship brand, this pride makes us proud," the airline emphasized.
While the exact locations of the projects were not revealed, Istanbul – Türkiye’s commercial hub and home to two major international airports – is considered the most probable site.
Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines ranks among the world’s largest airlines, transporting over 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo annually.
Earlier this week, the airline’s CEO, Bilal Eksi, stated that the company aims to be among the globe’s top five airlines by 2033, when its aircraft fleet is projected to reach 813 units.
Currently, as of the end of 2025, Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of 514 aircraft.
