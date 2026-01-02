403
New Year’s Eve Fire Shocks Swiss Ski Resort
(MENAFN) Witness accounts conveyed to a news agency painted a disorderly and distressing picture after a fatal New Year’s Eve blaze broke out at a packed nightlife venue in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana. Observers reported a minimal police presence at the outset and said emergency crews were absent during the most crucial early moments.
Dominic Dubois, who reached the location shortly after the incident began, recalled the lack of official response. "There was, I think, only one or two police cars by then, so first responders were not here yet, and by the time everything ended," he said, noting that he arrived between 1.00 and 1.20 a.m. local time (0000–0020 GMT).
As professional rescue teams were slow to appear, community members and nearby businesses quickly took action. According to Dubois, neighbors, eateries, and passersby who were still awake provided immediate assistance. "Everyone did what they could, all the nearby residences, restaurants, everyone who was still awake helped, either with water, tea, blankets," he added.
He further described the emotional and physical toll of the event, stressing the harsh conditions outside. "It was a big shock. ... They come out, suddenly, there are freezing temperatures," he explained, pointing out that coping with the severe contrast in temperatures became one of the most difficult obstacles.
Dubois also stated that the final casualty was transported away from the site at approximately 5.30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT), underscoring the prolonged nature of the rescue efforts.
Another longtime inhabitant, Eva, who has lived in the region for three decades, said the calamity was unlike anything she had ever witnessed. "It seems like a very huge tragedy ... For my remembrance, I see things like that for the first time," she said, reflecting the depth of shock felt throughout the community.
