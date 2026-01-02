Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures, And Light Breeze

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Saturday, December 3. Expect hazy sunshine with a max temp of 29°C and a min of 16°C. Find out about wind speeds and more!

Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sunshine on Saturday, December 3. The haze will stay through much of the day, softening the sunlight and keeping conditions calm and steady.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 16°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 16°C. This means the morning will feel cool, followed by a warm and comfortable afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 29°C. With hazy sun, the warmth will remain mild and not too strong during the day.

On January 3, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:46 am and set at about 5:54 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This gentle breeze will add to the comfort and help keep the air moving.