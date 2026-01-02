Seedpace Launches Next-Generation AI Story Robot At CES 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedpace is an innovative company specializing in smart hardware for children and will unveil its AI Story Robot at CES 2026. Backed by a team with 17 years of experience in educational technology, Seedpace combines deep pedagogical expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to create engaging and developmentally enriching interactive experiences for children aged 3–8.





The robot enables children to actively participate in stories, such as making choices in the narrative or answering questions. The latest companion characters include Pinocchio and Snow White, offering dynamic dialogue, synchronized sound effects, and light interactions. For example, Pinocchio's signature magic nose grows when he tells a fib and retracts when he admits a mistake, adding fun and tactile interaction to key story moments. The robot also guides children in practicing simple life skills and social abilities.

“Children need more than stories on repeat-they need stories that listen and respond,” said Qiuche, the CEO of Seedpace.“The Seedpace AI Story Robot combines intelligent technology with warm companionship, making story interactions more personalized, educational, and engaging.”

Visitors can experience Seedpace's adaptive storytelling and interactive characters at Venetian Expo, Level 2, Booth #56545, January 6–9, 2026.

About Seedpace

Seedpace is an innovative edtech company dedicated to empowering children through imaginative, personalized, and screen-free learning experiences. By combining advanced AI with the Montessori-based OCCI model, Seedpace develops interactive learning companions, including the Seedpace Interactive Player, designed to engage children aged 3–8 in playful, educational, and growth-oriented activities.

