American Achievement Council Recognizes Bruno Nicoletti Following National Feature On Daymond John's“Next Level CEO”

MENAFN - GetNews) The American Achievement Council, an organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional leadership, execution, and national business impact, today formally recognizes Bruno Nicoletti, Founder and CEO of Hummingbird, following his featured appearance on Next Level CEO, hosted by legendary entrepreneur Daymond John.

Nicoletti's selection for Next Level CEO reflects a proven record of results-driven leadership and sustained company growth. As Founder and CEO of Hummingbird, he has scaled one of the most widely adopted AI-powered LinkedIn prospecting platforms in financial services, serving more than 2,500 financial professionals nationwide.

Under his leadership, Hummingbird has leveraged over 40 million proprietary LinkedIn prospecting data points, enabling advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprise sales teams to consistently generate qualified meetings without reliance on cold calling or traditional outbound methods.

Hummingbird's performance has earned national recognition, including placement on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and finalist honors at the WealthManagement Industry Awards. The platform is trusted by top-producing advisors, including members affiliated with MDRT and NAIFA.

Prior to founding Hummingbird, Nicoletti ranked in the top two percent of financial advisors worldwide as a Million Dollar Round Table qualifier. His ability to personally generate business through LinkedIn prospecting became the blueprint for Hummingbird's systems, onboarding methodology, and sales engine.

Nicoletti also brings elite competitive experience to his leadership. He is a former NCAA All-American wrestler, Brazilian National Champion, and two-time World Team member, having represented Brazil internationally. The American Achievement Council recognizes this combination of individual performance, scalable execution, and national business impact.

This recognition is symbolized by the American Achievement Council seal, representing leadership, discipline, and achievement at the highest level.