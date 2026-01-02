Synax Strengthens Its Existing MEA Presence With New KSA And Tanzania Expansions Its 24/7 India Delivery Centre Boosts Support For Partners Locally.

To Debut Regional Growth and Advanced Capabilities at GISEC Global 2026

Dubai, UAE, 2nd January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Synax Technologies, a fast-rising powerhouse Value-Added Distribution (VAD) offering top-tier cybersecurity technologies and services across the MEA & India, has announced a new expansion across KSA, Tanzania, and India to complement and strengthen existing operations across the MEA region, anchored by the launch of state-of-the-art global delivery center and cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Hyderabad – India to support our local partner network across 20+ countries in MEA. This major step strengthens Synax's 24/7 support vision to empower local partner network and enabling our vendors to reply on Synax as their delivery partner across MEA and India.

Synax will showcase this transformative growth at GISEC Global 2026, taking place from 5–7 May 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. Visit us at H3, booth C70 to discover our new offerings, regional services, and partner success programs that raise the bar for cyber resilience in high-growth markets.

At Synax, we're driven by a simple belief, cybersecurity should be affordable, comprehensive, and of the highest quality, accessible to every organization, 24/7.

This expansion is our commitment to building localized expertise, rapid response capabilities, and trusted partnerships across emerging markets, said Syed Yusuf, CEO of Synax Technologies.

This is not just an expansion, it's a statement of intent. We are building local capacity to solve global cybersecurity problems,” said Jayakiran Pagadala, COO of Synax.“Our Global Delivery Center is engineered to deliver elite 24/7 monitoring and faster resolution times, while enabling smarter, lower-TCO security operations for businesses of all sizes.

Synax's Growing Footprint in MEA

With the launch of operations in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania, Synax is investing in local partnerships, regional hiring, and channel enablement programs. This is part of the company's mission to:



Democratize access to world-class cybersecurity at right price

Equip CIOs and CISOs with tailored, budget-conscious solutions Build world class, qualified partner network to support our local customers with product and after sales support.

Synax's presence at GISEC will offer:



Platform to connect & engage in deep conversation with partners, customers and vendors.

Channel programs for qualified resellers and MSSPs

Real-time demos showcasing consolidated security platforms

NextGen AI powered SOC platform delivering highest levels of automation.

Consolidated next generation Data Protection platform, not just DLP or CASB in silos.

Digital risk protection, threat intelligence, and deepfake detection & response.

Unified Identity and Access Management platform to reduce costs and complexity significantly. Value-added security portfolio spanning Network, Application, People, Endpoint, Cloud, API and Infrastructure security to deliver a truly unified defense.

Meet Synax and their vendors at GISEC Global 2026 and experience the future of cybersecurity innovation where AI is an integral part of our offerings in dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

About Synax Technologies

Synax Technologies is a premier Value Added Distributor (VAD), offering top-tier cybersecurity technologies and services across the MEA & India. Synax also delivers round-the-clock support to our local partner network, empowering the entire partner community to serve their customers with confidence.