PHOENIX, AZ - January 2, 2026 - ADMANITY®, creator of PRIMAL AI and The ADMANITY® Protocol, today released results from blind radio commercial testing across four major AI platforms, revealing that baseline AI consistently produces emotionally flat catalog language unsuitable for broadcast, but transforms into professionally persuasive copy after just one PRIMAL AI Protocol iteration, another demonstration of its next-generation technology.

The test used identical systemic emotional archetecture across OpenAI ChatGPT, xAI Grok, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude to create a 30-second radio commercial for a low-priced, 4-Slice Toaster from Walmart. The U.S. radio industry generates $14.8 billion annually, reaching 272 million Americans weekly-yet current AI platforms cannot serve this market effectively with low-quality, baseline copy.

"Radio is theater of the mind-you have only seconds to create emotional connection that drives action," said Brian Gregory, ADMANITY CEO and creator of PRIMAL AI. "It's the perfect stress test for AI's commercial persuasion capability because there's nowhere to hide. Either the language emotionally resonates, or it fails."

ChatGPT itself identified this gap, stating that "marketing persuasion tasks typically account for 40-50% of business queries-the world's most frequently requested business outcome is the one AI is least equipped to deliver."

Baseline AI Output Before PRIMAL AI:

This is the first time ADMANITY® has published any results of any of its testing publicly.“We are not showing which AIs said which phrases on purpose. We don't want any 'bot-bias,' good or bad, to influence how these amazing results are interpreted,” said Brian Gregory.“It's more import to note the model-agnostic, night and day emotionally superior capability with only one iteration. If they were given more than a tiny fraction of our algorithms, the potential for small business upward lift would be limitless,” added Brian Gregory.

Without systematic emotional architecture, all four platforms defaulted to informative catalog language such as:



"Meet the (brand name) 4-Slice Toaster, now at Walmart"

"Four extra-wide slots fit any bread, from thin slices to thick bagels"

"Six shade settings let you customize from light to dark"

"Self-centering guides help toast bread evenly"

"Removable crumb tray makes cleanup effortless"

"Sleek black design looks great on any counter"

"Just $24.68 at Walmart"

"Get yours today at walmart"

"Toast more at once with four wide slots" "Upgrade your mornings"

AI Output After PRIMAL AI:

The same four platforms instantly transformed every element about the toaster into emotionally charged, broadcast-ready persuasive language such as:



"Something delightful is happening in your kitchen"

"Discover the thrill of four slots delivering golden perfection"

"Unlock breakthrough confidence with six shade settings, evolving your toast from ordinary to extraordinary"

"Turn everyday bread into a tempting, satisfying treat you'll crave every morning"

"Cleanup in seconds with effortless crumb removal"

"Bold, fascinating design that feels empowering and upgraded"

"Just $24.68-steal premium performance at a bargain price"

"Grab this ambitious bargain now-own breakfast bliss today"

"Transform your mornings into something spectacular" "Indulge in irresistible, perfectly crispy toast that satisfies your craving for exquisite crunch"

"The transformation is systematic, not accidental and certainly not prompt engineering,” Brian Gregory explained. "PRIMAL AI provides foundationally systemic emotional architecture that works regardless of baseline AI personality. We're not tuning tone-we're adding the persuasion layer every platform needs for commercial effectiveness. It's the emotional OS businesses will gladly pay for,” emphasized Brian Gregory. He added, "If you have to endure 5 or 8 or 12 iterations and be smarter than your AI at copywriting to persuade, then what good is your AI?"

Unprecedented Crunchbase Performance in Only 6 Months

ADMANITY® closed 2025 with unprecedented Crunchbase achievements while bootstrapped: maintaining 92-94 Heat Score for 185+ consecutive days, simultaneously placing all four founders ( Brian Gregory, Roy Regalado, Chris Whitcoe, Paul Kirch ) in the Crunchbase Global Top 30, sustaining Heat Trend 100 for 14+ months, passing 248,000+ companies in six months, while controlling 90-98% of search results for key brand terms across all major search engines.







The company's offline-sequestered Mother Algorithm contains thousands of emotional persuasion sequences derived from 100+ years of advertising analysis, validated through 4,000+ businesses using the YES! TEST ® diagnostic tool with 5-star reviews and over 1,000 testimonials. The "Toaster Test" series is a tiny fraction of its power to sell any product in any niche.

"The first AI platform that integrates systematic emotional persuasion will unlock monetization capabilities competitors won't match for 2-3 years, if ever,” Brian Gregory concluded.“These unbiased radio tests using four leading AIs prove the gap exists universally. The before-after results speak for themselves. LLMs are beginning to recognize the competitive advantage this represents.

