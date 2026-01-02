Ruya And Insightter Set A New Standard For AI-Powered Growth Intelligence For Banking-As-A-Service

MENAFN - GetNews) Powering UAE Fintechs with Bank-Grade Data and AI-Driven Growth.







Dubai - Jan 2nd, 2025 - Ruya Community Islamic Bank LLC and Insightter today announced a strategic partnership that positions the UAE as the first market in the region where Banking-as-a-Service comes with a built-in intelligence layer. Together, they are introducing ruya AI-Growth Intelligence for BaaS – ruya's banking rails fused with Insightter's AI growth engine, enabling fintechs to launch, operate, and scale with data-led foresight.

ruya has consistently pushed beyond traditional banking, treating data as a strategic asset and building its operations around data, modern customer behaviour, and measurable growth discipline.

ruya and Insightter have been working together for the past 18 months, co-designing the bank's intelligence fabric and growth engines. Over this period, Insightter has helped ruya build and industrialize:



Onboarding and activation analytics that expose friction and accelerate time-to-first-value

Drop-off and journey diagnostics across key mobile and card flows

Persona and look-alike models that identify high-quality, sustainable growth segments AI-powered engagement and early-save strategies that improve customer satisfaction and strengthen unit economics

“Every fintech learns the hard way that customer conversion, activation, and engagement don't follow theory. They follow patterns. Insightter helped us turn those patterns into ruya's intelligence engine, and now that same AI engine is available to every fintech on our BaaS platform from day one.” - Christoph Koster – CEO, ruya

Instead of starting from zero, Fintechs plugging into ruya's BaaS will start with a proven AI-powered playbook: onboarding funnels, behavioural signals, and risk signatures already tested and refined inside ruya's digital bank operations. On top of that, they inherit the AI and machine-learning models Insightter has built to power ruya's customer engagement growth – from activation and habit formation to early-warning risk and cure strategies. All of this runs on each fintech's own proprietary data, inside ruya's secure perimeter, with data ownership fully retained by the fintech. The result is faster time-to-market, lower experimentation cost, and a clearer line of sight from data to P&L impact.

With ruya AI - Growth Intelligence BaaS , this proven intelligence stack is now being made available, safely and in a governed way, to every fintech that chooses ruya as its BaaS partner.

“ruya had the vision to build a bank designed for modern digital behavior. Our role was to build the intelligence layer that helps it scale with data-backed discipline. Today, that same intelligence is becoming available to fintechs on ruya's BaaS platform.” - Michel Kilzi, CEO, Insightter

About ruya :

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support.

For media inquiries:...

Website:

Twitter/X: myruyabank

Instagram: myruyabank

LinkedIn: ruya

Facebook: myruyabank

YouTube: @myruyabank

About Insightter

Insightter is a data-asset transformation and growth intelligence firm. Drawing on over 20 years of experience in data, digital, and customer value management, Insightter builds investor-grade data assets and AI-driven intelligence engines that turn raw data into scalable economic value for banks, fintechs, and other high-growth enterprises across the GCC, Levant, Africa, and Europe.

For media inquiries: +971502586588 /...

Website:

LinkedIn: insightter-daas

YouTube: @Insightter-ii5gk