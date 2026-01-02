Dr. Calm Launches Concierge Wellbeing Program For High Achievers

MENAFN - GetNews) Physician-led longevity protocol introduces a calm-first pathway to clarity, resilience, and sustainable performance.







La Jolla, California - Physician and thought leader Dr. Kiran Dintyala-known publicly as“Dr. Calm”-today announced the launch of Health. Happiness. Harmony, a physician-led concierge wellbeing experience created for high-achieving adults seeking calm, clarity, and sustainable performance in the New Year. With a limited number of private client placements opening for 2026, the program delivers a high-touch, personalized pathway designed to help high performers feel grounded, focused, and resilient-without relying on hustle-driven wellness culture.

As stress, sleep disruption, and burnout continue to impact professionals, many high achievers report feeling wired, depleted, or disconnected despite outward success. The American Psychological Association's Stress in America findings have repeatedly highlighted the widespread impact of societal stressors-reinforcing the need for approaches that address stress at its source rather than adding more tasks, tracking, or pressure.

At the core of Health. Happiness. Harmony is a simple premise: calm is not a personality trait-it's a trainable nervous-system skill and the most powerful habit that promotes longevity. Instead of asking clients to do more, the program emphasizes restoring a felt sense of safety in the body as a foundation for better sleep, recovery, focus, emotional steadiness, and decision-making. Clients receive a curated, concierge-style experience that integrates nervous-system regulation, lifestyle optimization, and guided accountability-tailored to the realities of high-pressure lives.

“The fastest way to upgrade health and longevity isn't doing more-it's training the body, mind, and soul to feel safe again,” said Dr. Dintyala.“If calm isn't something you have yet, no worries-it's something you can train and strengthen. When the nervous system is regulated, everything works better.”

Designed for executives, entrepreneurs, physicians, and founders, Health. Happiness. Harmony emphasizes sustainability over intensity and clarity over performance-driven wellness trends. The program differentiates itself in a crowded wellbeing market through its physician-led foundation and calm-centered positioning-combining medical credibility with practical coaching, structured pathways, and proprietary frameworks that support both deep transformation and long-term vitality.

Dr. Kiran Dintyala is an Internal Medicine and Functional Medicine physician based in La Jolla, California, with extensive experience supporting high-performing adults. He is the author of Calm in the Midst of Chaos and the creator of The Happiness Therapy program. His work integrates science-informed education, personalized strategy, and emotionally safe, calm-first support-helping clients build resilience that lasts well beyond the New Year reset.

As the New Year prompts reflection and reinvention for many professionals, Health. Happiness. Harmony reflects a broader shift toward calm-first strategies for health, longevity, and success-positioning nervous-system regulation as an upstream lever for sustainable performance.

