Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aberdeen Announces Board Changes


2026-01-02 07:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) announces today that Bernard Wilson has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management thank Mr. Wilson for his services and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
...n

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


