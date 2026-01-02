Indocia Officially Launches Beta Version Of Its Non-Custodial Wallet Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indocia Wallet is a fully non-custodial Web3 wallet now live in beta on Indocia, allowing users to securely connect and manage their Ethereum (ERC-20) assets. With MetaMask and WalletConnect support, local key storage, balance tracking, and full transaction visibility, the wallet puts complete asset control directly in the hands of users.

Singapore, SG, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Indocia today announced the official beta launch of the Indocia Wallet marking a major milestone in the project's roadmap toward building a secure, non-custodial Web3 ecosystem. The wallet is now live on , offering users early access to a stable beta version ahead of additional platform upgrades scheduled throughout January 2026.

The Indocia Wallet has been developed with a primary focus on user ownership, security, and simplicity, addressing growing demand for self-custody solutions in the global digital asset market.