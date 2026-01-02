Indocia Officially Launches Beta Version Of Its Non-Custodial Wallet Platform
Singapore, SG, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Indocia today announced the official beta launch of the Indocia Wallet marking a major milestone in the project's roadmap toward building a secure, non-custodial Web3 ecosystem. The wallet is now live on , offering users early access to a stable beta version ahead of additional platform upgrades scheduled throughout January 2026.
The Indocia Wallet has been developed with a primary focus on user ownership, security, and simplicity, addressing growing demand for self-custody solutions in the global digital asset market.
