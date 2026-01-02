Patria Investments Completes Acquisition Of 51% Stake In Solis Investimentos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager, confirmed today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 51% stake in Solis Investimentos, a leading Brazilian investment manager specializing in the structuring and management of CLOs.

Pro-forma as of 3Q25, the addition of Solis' approximate US$ 3.5 bn of Fee-Earning AUM (“FEAUM”) will increase Patria's total Credit FEAUM by over 40% to more than US$ 11.7 bn, solidifying its position as a leading Credit platform in Latin America.

The partnership positions Solis for a new cycle of growth by connecting its high-quality credit origination, analysis, and monitoring capabilities to Patria's platform, expanding its access to both local and global capital.

Following the acquisition, Solis will continue to be led by its founders Delano Macedo and Ricardo Binelli. The Solis team, comprising over 100 professionals, will remain in their current roles, with offices in Fortaleza and São Paulo, Brazil.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a global middle market alternative asset manager, specializing in key resilient and growth sectors. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 37 years of experience and over $51 billion in assets under management, we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at .

