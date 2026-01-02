Gold Climbs Rs 1,100 To Rs 1.39 Lakh Per 10G In Delhi Markets

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Gold prices climbed Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,39,440 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid firm trends in international markets, according to the marketmen.

Silver prices also surged by Rs 4,000 to Rs 2,41,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

In the international market, spot gold increased by USD 67.47, or 1.56 per cent, to USD 4,392.94 per ounce.

Spot gold is trading with a gain of over 1 per cent at USD 4,390. As the move lacks any clear reason behind it, the rationale could be rate cut expectations by the US Federal Reserve and optimistic outlook for the metal, Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

In the near-term outlook, Singh said that“Gold is expected to range trade between USD 4,250-4,335 per ounce, ahead of the release of key US reports, including ISM manufacturing, ISM non-manufacturing and non-farm payroll report to be released next week”.

Spot silver also went up by USD 3.06, or 4.28 per cent, to USD 74.52 per ounce in the overseas trade.

“Silver prices in the global market started 2026 on a positive note on Friday, following their strongest annual increases in over four decades in 2025,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.