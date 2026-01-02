Alarming Trend Of White-Collar Terrorism Emerging In India: DM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned that an alarming trend of“white-collar terrorism” is emerging in the country, with highly educated individuals engaging in anti-social and anti-national activities.

Addressing the 104th foundation day समारोह of Bhupal Nobles' University, Singh referred to the November 10 car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, where the accused were found to be doctors.

“Today, an alarming trend of white-collar terrorism is emerging in the country. Highly educated people are working against society and the country,” the defence minister said.“The perpetrators of the Delhi bomb blast were doctors, those who write 'Rx' on prescriptions, yet had RDX in their hands. This highlights the need for knowledge to be accompanied by values and character,” he added.

An explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people. Investigations later revealed a white-collar terror module, leading to the arrest of several accused, including doctors Muzammil Ganai, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed. The vehicle used in the blast was allegedly driven by Dr Umar-un-Nabi, officials have said.

Singh stressed that the purpose of education should extend beyond professional success.“The aim of education is not only to build careers but also to develop morality, ethics and human character,” he said. Knowledge, he added, leads to competence, competence to prosperity and prosperity to righteousness, with true happiness flowing from righteousness.

He cautioned that education systems which fail to instil humility, character and a sense of dharma along with knowledge are incomplete.“When I speak of religion, it should not be limited to visiting temples, mosques or churches. Religion is a sense of duty. Education devoid of morality and values is not useful to society and can sometimes even prove fatal,” Singh said.

The defence minister said terrorists are not necessarily illiterate and may possess university degrees, but lack wisdom.“Therefore, wisdom is essential,” he said.

Singh also spoke about the country's defence and economic trajectory, saying many defence startups are doing commendable work and expressing confidence that India will become fully self-reliant in weapons over the next 15 to 20 years. He noted that technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming lives and must be harnessed positively for national development.

Highlighting India's economic growth, Singh said the country is the world's fourth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest by 2030, with universities playing a crucial role in this journey.