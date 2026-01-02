Tether Deepens Bitcoin Bet With New Purchase

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether has expanded its balance-sheet exposure to bitcoin with a purchase of close to $800 million worth of the cryptocurrency, lifting its total holdings to more than 96,000 tokens and reinforcing a strategy that ties the world's largest stablecoin issuer more closely to the digital asset market.

The acquisition, disclosed in company statements and blockchain data tracked by market analysts, forms part of Tether's policy of allocating up to 15 per cent of its quarterly profits to bitcoin accumulation. At prevailing market prices, the firm's total bitcoin holdings are valued at well over $4 billion, placing it among the largest corporate holders globally and marking another step in its effort to diversify reserves beyond traditional assets such as US Treasury bills.

Tether, which issues the USDT stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, has argued that bitcoin serves as a long-term store of value and a hedge against monetary instability. Executives have said the approach reflects confidence in bitcoin's durability and its growing role in global financial infrastructure, particularly as institutional participation in crypto markets has broadened.

The strategy aligns Tether with a small but influential group of companies that have embraced bitcoin as a treasury asset. Publicly listed firms such as MicroStrategy have accumulated significant holdings over several years, arguing that bitcoin offers protection against inflation and currency debasement. Tether's position is distinctive, however, because of its central role in crypto market liquidity through USDT, which is widely used for trading and settlement across exchanges.

Market participants say Tether's purchases can have signalling effects beyond their immediate size. As a major issuer whose tokens underpin large volumes of daily trading, its balance-sheet decisions are closely watched for clues about sentiment and long-term expectations. Analysts note that steady accumulation, rather than one-off speculative buying, suggests a strategic commitment rather than a tactical trade.

The move also comes as bitcoin has attracted renewed interest from asset managers, hedge funds and corporates following regulatory progress in several jurisdictions and the launch of exchange-traded products that track the cryptocurrency's price. While volatility remains a defining feature, bitcoin has increasingly been framed by supporters as a macro asset influenced by interest-rate expectations, fiscal policy and geopolitical risk.

Tether's growing bitcoin exposure has drawn both praise and scrutiny. Supporters argue that the firm's profitability, driven largely by interest income on reserves backing USDT, gives it scope to invest in alternative assets without jeopardising its ability to meet redemptions. They also point out that Tether holds bitcoin outright, without leverage, reducing the risk of forced selling during market downturns.

Critics, however, question whether a stablecoin issuer should hold a volatile asset on its balance sheet, even if the allocation is capped at a percentage of profits. They argue that sharp price declines could complicate perceptions of reserve strength, particularly during periods of market stress when confidence is paramount. Tether has countered such concerns by emphasising that its core reserves remain dominated by cash equivalents and short-term government securities.

The company has also been working to improve transparency after years of regulatory pressure and industry scepticism. It now publishes regular reserve attestations and has sought to distance itself from earlier controversies by highlighting compliance efforts and cooperation with authorities. Executives have said that bitcoin holdings are disclosed clearly and do not form part of the assets backing USDT on a one-to-one basis.

Beyond treasury management, Tether has been expanding into other areas of the digital economy, including mining, energy infrastructure and payments technology. The firm has invested in bitcoin mining projects in multiple regions, framing them as part of a broader push to support network security and decentralisation while creating synergies with its own bitcoin strategy.

