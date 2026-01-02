Turkish Airlines Announces 2.33-Bln-USD Investment To Build World's Largest Cargo Terminal
Istanbul: Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Friday a major investment of around 100 billion Turkish liras (about 2.33 billion U.S. dollars) to build what it says will be the world's largest cargo terminal at Istanbul Airport.
In a social media post, THY said the project will also include a new in-flight catering facility and is expected to create 26,000 jobs.
The airline said the investment aims to boost its cargo capacity and global competitiveness, while strengthening Istanbul's role as a key international aviation and logistics hub.
Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of 516 aircraft and flies to destinations in more than 130 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment