Turkish Airlines Announces 2.33-Bln-USD Investment To Build World's Largest Cargo Terminal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Istanbul: Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Friday a major investment of around 100 billion Turkish liras (about 2.33 billion U.S. dollars) to build what it says will be the world's largest cargo terminal at Istanbul Airport.

In a social media post, THY said the project will also include a new in-flight catering facility and is expected to create 26,000 jobs.

The airline said the investment aims to boost its cargo capacity and global competitiveness, while strengthening Istanbul's role as a key international aviation and logistics hub.

Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of 516 aircraft and flies to destinations in more than 130 countries.