KLARNA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Klarna Group Plc And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc ("Klarna" or the"Company") (NYSE:KLAR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna's common stock IPO traceable to September 10, 2025. Investors have until February 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarnas buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans; and (2); as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Klarna launched its IPO in September 2025, selling 34,311,274 shares priced at $40.00 per share.

On November 18, 2025, Klarna announced its Q3 2025 financial results. The disappointing results revealed a staggering increase in the provision for credit losses. On this news, the price of Klarna shares declined by $3.25 per share, or approximately 9.3%, from $34.88 per share on November 17, 2025 to close at $31.63 on November 18, 2025.



