HERE Technologies Retains #1 Ranking In Omdia's 2025 Location Platform Index, Setting The Pace For Software-Defined Vehicles And AI Innovation

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading digital mapping and location data company, has once again been named the #1 location platform by Omdia, a global technology research leader. The 2025 Omdia Location Platform Index evaluates the world's foremost location technology providers including HERE, Google, TomTom and Mapbox.

The 2025 Omdia Location Platform Index evaluates providers based on strategy, capabilities and market impact. This year's Index recognizes HERE's continued innovation and strategic partnerships, reaffirming its position at the forefront of the industry. HERE's location data and technology powers a rapidly growing customer ecosystem, supporting thousands of automotive, transportation and enterprise customers.

HERE continues to invest in product innovations, AI and partnerships. These advancements are accelerating the adoption of software-defined vehicles, helping to improve road safety and efficiency, and enabling new mobility experiences for drivers and fleets worldwide.

“HERE continues to set the standard for location platforms,” said John Canali, Principal Analyst at Omdia.“Its bold partnership with AWS and launch of SDV Accelerator mark a turning point for software-defined vehicles, while advances in AI-powered mapmaking and global partnerships reinforce HERE's leadership in shaping connected mobility.”

Key 2025 milestones from HERE highlighted by Omdia:



SDV Accelerator & AWS partnership: HERE and AWS's $1B, 10-year alliance powers the SDV Accelerator, enabling up to 70% faster vehicle development, 30% lower R&D costs, and a robust partner-driven initiative for automotive innovation.

Global expansion: Strategic partnerships with several automotive leaders in China (Amap AutoNavi, ECARX), India (Genesys International), and OEMs like BMW, Sony Honda Mobility (AFEELA), Togg, and Lotus extend HERE's reach and impact.

Fleet & IoT leadership: The launch of HERE WeGo Pro for commercial vehicles and integrations with Samsara, TIMOCOM, Radaro, LINK International Transport, and Sensos deliver optimized routing, real-time analytics, and advanced IoT tracking for fleets and logistics.

AI innovation & agentic future: HERE deploys advanced AI across its mapmaking and customer offering, with SceneXtract the latest solution using generative AI and NLP to automate scene generation for advanced driver assistance and automated driving simulation. HERE is building its capabilities for customers to leverage agentic, context-aware transportation, logistics and automotive solutions. AI governance & trust: HERE became the first location-based services company to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI Management Systems, reinforcing its commitment to data privacy, transparency and responsible AI.



“HERE is proud to be named by Omdia as the market leader. This recognition reflects the trust our partners place in us and our relentless drive to deliver world-class solutions and real-world impact across industries,” said Mike Nefkens, Chief Executive Officer at HERE Technologies.“Our passion is equipping customers with the most advanced location technology, enabling safer, smarter and more efficient journeys for everyone.”

To access the full 2025 Omdia Location Platform Index, visit:

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.

