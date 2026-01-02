JIADE LIMITED Enters Into Strategic Cooperation With South Korea Education Group, Launching Its Global Market Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) (“JIADE” or the“Company”), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the Peoples Republic of China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Chinalink Education Group (“Chinalink”), a South Korea–based education brand specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered educational and cultural exchange programs.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration in vocational education, AI-enhanced teacher training, study-abroad preparation programs, curriculum development, and diversified cross-border education services. Through this collaboration, the parties aim to jointly develop internationalized education solutions to serve students in China, South Korea, and other potential markets.

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties plan to cooperate in the (i) development of AI teacher systems, multilingual recognition tools, personalized learning recommendation algorithms, intelligent evaluation systems, and full-stack digital solutions for public schools, international schools, and overseas tutoring institutions; (ii) leveraging of Chinalink's relationships with Korean government bodies and higher-education networks to promote JIADE's products in Korean public education, vocational education, and related digital projects; (iii) pursuit of global promotion and capital collaboration by combining JIADE's U.S. public-company status with Chinalink's international business resources to expand AI education projects in North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East; (iv) development of bilingual (Chinese–Korean) digital curriculum resources covering K-12 education, adult learning, science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education, and language learning, including initiatives such as“Digital Korean Language Going Abroad” and“Customized Korean AI Teaching Solutions”; and (v) collaboration on future education technologies, including large-model AI, intelligent algorithms, education metaverse exploration, and artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC)-based digital education services.

Through this MOU, JIADE and Chinalink seek to integrate their respective strengths in technology, curriculum development, and education services to jointly promote high-quality, technology-empowered education for students in China and internationally.

“We believe that our cooperation with Chinalink will represent a meaningful step in our efforts to develop an international presence and in strengthening AI-driven education solutions,” said Yuan Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JIADE LIMITED.“We look forward to creating new value for students through this partnership.”

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (“KB Platform”), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. To date, the Company has supported more than 17 adult education institutions and approximately 80,000 students across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“approximates,”“assesses,”“hopes,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

JIADE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Investor Relations Firm

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: ...

Phone: +1 628 283 9214