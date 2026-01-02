Delhi Flights Disrupted, As Smog, Dense Fog Lower AQI To 'Very Poor'

A thick blanket of fog gripped Delhi on Friday, disrupting flight operations and reducing visibility across several parts of the national capital.

ANI reported that several flights were delayed as the dense fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On January 1, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, warning passengers that early-morning fog was expected to impact visibility across Delhi.

“A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport. We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding,” the airline said.

The airline added that its teams are monitoring weather conditions closely and assisting customers at all touchpoints.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on the second day of 2026. The city woke up to dense smog and sharply reduced visibility, even as Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate amid challenging conditions.

Security personnel and parade participants were seen carrying on with preparations despite the haze.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 348 at around 8 a.m., bordering the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Many monitoring stations recorded AQI levels between 219 and 348, indicating widespread poor air quality.

Cold wave conditions added to the discomfort, disrupting morning routines across several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded around 11°C on Friday morning, with dense fog expected to persist through the day. However, weather conditions are likely to improve from Saturday.