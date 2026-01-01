Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Makes Electric Buses VAT-Free To Promote Sustainable Transport

2026-01-01 05:04:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan will exempt the import and sale of buses powered by electric engines from value-added tax (VAT) for one year starting next year, Trend reports.

The exemption applies to buses imported by industrial park residents for industrial production or assembly without seats, handrails, or monitors, as well as to the sale of those buses once seats, handrails, and monitors are installed. The measure was included in a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, discussed today by the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the parliament.

Under current legislation, only electric engine cars are exempt from VAT. The exemption for buses will not be extended beyond next year.

The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026.

