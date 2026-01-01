Azerbaijan Makes Electric Buses VAT-Free To Promote Sustainable Transport
The exemption applies to buses imported by industrial park residents for industrial production or assembly without seats, handrails, or monitors, as well as to the sale of those buses once seats, handrails, and monitors are installed. The measure was included in a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, discussed today by the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the parliament.
Under current legislation, only electric engine cars are exempt from VAT. The exemption for buses will not be extended beyond next year.
The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment