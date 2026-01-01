Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Finalizes Core Lending Features Ahead Of V1 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing, has confirmed that its core protocol features are finalized as the team prepares for the upcoming V1 launch. The update marks a transition from development into deployment, positioning Mutuum Finance among DeFi crypto projects moving closer to live user testing.

The protocol is designed to operate on Ethereum and aims to provide structured lending markets that function across different market conditions. According to information shared by the team, V1 will initially be deployed as a beta on the Sepolia testnet.

Overview of What Mutuum Finance is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending platform with a dual market structure. The protocol allows users to supply digital assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by posting collateral.

The system is built to manage liquidity through interest rate adjustments. When borrowing demand is low and liquidity is high, interest rates remain lower to encourage borrowing. When liquidity becomes scarce, rates rise to incentivize repayments and attract new suppliers. This mechanism is intended to keep capital active while maintaining balance within lending pools.

Borrowers must maintain overcollateralized positions. Each asset supported by the protocol has defined Loan to Value parameters that limit how much can be borrowed relative to collateral value. If market prices move against a borrower and the position falls below required thresholds, liquidation mechanisms activate to protect the protocol and lenders.

mtTokens and Protocol Accounting

When users supply assets to Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens in return. These tokens represent a claim on the underlying supplied assets and accrue value over time as borrowers repay interest. Instead of receiving interest payments directly, users see their mtToken balances increase in value.

This approach allows interest earnings to compound automatically and simplifies accounting for lenders. mtTokens are transferable and remain linked to the health of the lending pools they represent.

The protocol also includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This system connects protocol activity with token distribution without relying on external incentives.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Stablecoins are expected to play a central role in Mutuum Finance's lending markets. By supporting stable assets, the protocol aims to maintain consistent borrowing and lending activity during periods of volatility in broader crypto prices.

The roadmap also outlines plans for Layer-2 compatibility. Lower transaction fees and faster confirmation times are seen as important factors for lending protocols, where users may interact frequently with contracts. Layer-2 support is intended to improve accessibility and reduce costs for users over time.

Accurate pricing is a key requirement for lending systems. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds, along with fallback and aggregated sources. These price feeds are used to determine collateral values, borrowing limits, and liquidation thresholds.