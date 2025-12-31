Nvidia Licenses Core Groq Technology In Its Most Ambitious AI Move Yet

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nvidia has made its biggest move yet in the fast-growing artificial intelligence industry by acquiring key assets from AI chip startup Groq in a deal valued at about $20 billion. This transaction is the largest deal Nvidia has ever done and shows how serious the company is about staying ahead in the global AI race.

As the tech industry goes into overdrive to bring to market more advanced products, analysts will be closely watching many firms, such as D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), that are making...

