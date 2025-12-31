Environment Ministry, UAE-Based Obelus Sign Mou

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) The Ministry of Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with Obelus Education and Consulting, a company specialized in education technology and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, aimed at cooperation in the fields of environmental education and supporting the digital transformation of educational institutions, in line with national sustainable development goals.The MoU was signed by Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman and Obelus Chief Executive Ramez Haddadin, in the presence of the ministry's Secretary General Omar Arabiyat.Suleiman said the cooperation comes in implementation of directives by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II calling for supporting and embracing qualitative initiatives that contribute to the success of national programs by enhancing environmental awareness and building a conscious generation capable of leading positive change and achieving sustainable development, in addition to supporting educational initiatives that keep pace with national directions in digital transformation, youth empowerment and capacity building.He said the memorandum aims to reduce the environmental impact resulting from excessive consumption of paper resources by cutting paper waste and promoting reliance on digital solutions, noting that this approach falls within awareness initiatives implemented in schools as part of the executive program to curb random littering, contributing to embedding positive environmental behaviors among students.For his part, Haddadin said the memorandum constitutes a practical framework for launching pioneering environmental education initiatives starting from Jordan, aimed at creating a sustainable and wide-ranging societal impact.The memorandum provides for cooperation in several areas, including supporting digital transformation in the educational process, reducing reliance on paper printing, promoting sustainable education and environmental values, supporting students' psychological well-being through specialized electronic educational platforms, and enhancing environmental entrepreneurship through the arts and creative recycling.