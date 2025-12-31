Liberty Announces Closing Of Initial Tranche Of Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“ Liberty” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: E30 ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 7,941,671 units (the“ Units”) of the Company at the price of $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1,747,167 (the“ Offering”), which was previously announced on December 2, 2025 and December 12, 2025.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a“ Warrant Share”) from March 2, 2026 until December 31, 2027 at the exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, accordingly, the securities issued in the Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the“ Offering Document”) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at: Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain finders cash commission of $78,136 and issued 356,162 non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time until December 31, 2027 to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.30, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of this financing to further the production of HEXWAVE technology to support the increase in demand for the product and deliver units in backlog to customers.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Liberty (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the Company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense

