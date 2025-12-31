Wheelmove Launches Disruptive Mobility Solution For Manual Wheelchair Users At CES 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WheelMove is set to transform and redefine mobility for manual wheelchair users with its patented, easy‐to‐install accessory. Designed to lift the small front wheels effortlessly, the system enhances maneuverability across challenging terrain, making previously inaccessible places suddenly within reach. The product will officially launch from Booth #60801 in the Venetian Expo Hall G, Eureka Park, at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

WheelMove empowers individuals with disabilities to move with less effort while enjoying greater freedom and independence.“Our goal is simple: give every wheelchair user the freedom to go further, try new activities, and move without limits,” said Kévin Surbled, Co-Founder and COO of WheelMove.“Mobility shouldn't depend on the equipment you can afford. It should be a right.”

WheelMove addresses an ever increasing global challenge, in which 75 million people worldwide will rely on wheelchairs by 2030, many of whom are expected to report social limitations impacting their ability to be fully interactive with their involvements. In response, WheelMove offers a compact, lightweight and affordable accessory that transforms any manual wheelchair in seconds into an all‐terrain, electric-assisted device – giving users autonomy and confidence in everyday journeys.

Press kit with more information and downloadable materials can be accessed here.

About WheelMove:

