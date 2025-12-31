Craftercms Launches MCP Client Plugin To Enable AI-Powered Digital Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CrafterCMS, the AI-enabled headless CMS for enterprises, today announced the release of its MCP Client Plugin, a developer-ready extension that brings seamless Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration to CrafterCMS. This plugin empowers organizations to connect AI tools and Large Language Models (LLMs) to their content workflows and digital experiences more intelligently and securely than ever before.

The MCP Client Plugin for CrafterCMS provides a ready-to-use example of a LLM chat client that interacts with an MCP server, enabling developers to quickly prototype and build advanced AI-driven experiences ranging from grounded conversational assistants to dynamic content automation and contextual tooling within CrafterCMS.

“This plugin showcases how MCP, the industry's emerging open standard for AI/tool interoperability, can unlock powerful new content workflows and intelligent interactions right inside CrafterCMS,” said Russ Danner, VP of Products and Customer Success for CrafterCMS.

Unlocking AI That Understands Content and Context

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is designed to be a universal framework for connecting AI models to tools, APIs, and structured data sources, allowing LLMs to discover, invoke, and act on capabilities in a predictable, secure manner. MCP abstracts integration complexity, replacing bespoke API connectors with an interoperable, standardized protocol that supports discovery, action invocation, and schema-based capability negotiation.

While many systems today offer LLM plugins or bespoke connectors, the CrafterCMS MCP Client Plugin sets a new standard by enabling:

- Standardized AI integration: Connect any MCP-compliant server or service with CrafterCMS using a shared protocol.

- Rapid development: A built-in example chat client based on Spring AI demonstrates how to integrate LLMs like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and others into authoring and runtime workflows.

- Context-aware content operations: AI agents can safely request actions and data from MCP servers, ground responses in real content, and automate content tasks.

This makes CrafterCMS not just AI-aware, but AI-interoperable. It enables digital teams build intelligent experiences that reflect real-time content state, editorial intent, and enterprise governance.

Designed for Developers and Digital Innovators

The MCP Client Plugin is distributed as a CrafterCMS plugin package with:

- An example LLM chat client that integrates with MCP servers

- Spring AI orchestration showcasing how models talk to CMS APIs

- A UI template demonstrating chat integration within a CrafterCMS site

- Documentation to help developers extend or customize the integration for their own use cases

Developers can configure their AI provider (e.g., OpenAI), install the plugin into a CrafterCMS project, and begin experimenting with MCP-enabled workflows immediately.

Availability

The CrafterCMS MCP Client Plugin is now available as an open-source plugin in the CrafterCMS Marketplace with source code available on GitHub for the community to explore, contribute to, and extend. Comprehensive setup and configuration instructions are included in the GitHub repository.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is the AI-native, Java-based headless CMS built for modern enterprise digital experiences such as global websites, e-commerce experiences, employee intranets, customer portals, mobile apps, OTT video apps, conversational AI experiences, and more. It replaces the limitations of traditional, monolithic content management with a developer-first, API-driven architecture designed for speed, scale, and long-term platform evolution. Visit craftercms to learn more.