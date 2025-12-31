Globaltech Corporation (GLTK) Advances Global Retail Expansion Through Planned Moda In Pelle Acquisition, Supporting AI-Driven Growth Strategy



GLTK is advancing the acquisition of Moda in Pelle, representing a strategic expansion into global consumer retail

GlobalTech operates at the nexus of big data, artificial intelligence, and the overall digital infrastructure

This planned transition aligns with the company's broader mission of deploying AI-enabled systems within established brands to support scalable, long-term value creation GLTK recently appointed D. Boral Capital LLC as a strategic advisor in connection with the planned acquisition, supporting disciplined execution and shareholder value

GlobalTech Corporation (OTC: GLTK) is entering a new phase of growth as they recently acquired 123 Investments Limited, doing business as Moda in Pelle (“MIP”). The proposed transactions align with the company's strategic approach of expanding AI and data-driven capabilities into global consumer retail, positioning technology as a driver of long-term value creation and operational efficiency. (ibn/4JAbF ).

Moda in Pelle is a renowned international footwear and accessories brand, famous for its solid retail presence across various markets. For GLTK, the proposed acquisition presents a unique opportunity to embed AI-powered tools directly into real-time retail operations. Some of the capabilities include...

