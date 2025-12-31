Saudi Stock Index Closes Higher
Riyadh: The main Saudi stock index closed Wednesday up 109.18 points, reaching 10,490.69 points, with trading valued at SAR 3.2 billion.
The volume of shares traded reached 150 million, with 249 companies recording gains, while 12 companies saw their shares decline.
Meanwhile, the parallel Saudi stock index (Nomu) closed up 255.50 points, reaching 23,296.29 points, with trading valued at SAR 24 million and a volume of over 3 million shares traded.
