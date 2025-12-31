INSP CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: $42.04 Stock Drop At Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Triggers Securities Fraud Lawsuit Over Concealed Medicare Billing Software Failures & Inspire V Inventory Glut

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor rights law firm Hagens Berman alerts INSP investors to the pending securities class action lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP). The firm is urging INSP investors who suffered substantial losses to contact its attorneys before the January 5, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline. The lawsuit, which is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, alleges that Inspire Medical and its executives misled investors by concealing critical operational failures surrounding the launch of its next-generation device, the Inspire V for obstructive sleep apnea .

Class Period: Investors who purchased Inspire Medical (INSP) securities between August 6, 2024, and August 4, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026

The Heart of the Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Fraud Allegations

The securities class action complaint details how Inspire Medical allegedly assured investors of its“operational readiness” for the Inspire V launch, claiming it was ready“to throw the switch” for full commercial rollout. These assurances, the lawsuit contends, concealed fundamental failures that made a successful launch impossible, leading to a catastrophic guidance cut and stock crash.

The undisclosed operational issues that allegedly rendered the Company's statements materially false and misleading include:

Alleged Concealment The Truth Allegedly Revealed on Aug. 4, 2025 Impact on Business/Stock Medicare & Billing Readiness The necessary software updates for Medicare claims processing did not take effect until July 1, 2025, meaning implanting centers could not bill for procedures, stalling early adoption. Delayed Inspire V rollout and bottlenecked revenue generation. Excess Inventory (Channel Glut) Customers and treatment centers held a significant surplus of the older Inspire IV device, impacting demand for the new Inspire V product and requiring an inventory“burn down.” The allegedly flawed Inspire V launch led Inspire to slash its 2025 EPS guidance by over 80%. Training & Onboarding “Many centers” had not completed the essential training, contracting, and onboarding required to implant the new device. $42.04 per share drop and 32.4% decline in value.

Hagens Berman's Investigation of the Alleged Claims

“Our focus remains on the alleged concealment of two critical points: the Medicare claims software failure and the inventory glut of the prior Inspire IV device,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.“The suit alleges that Inspire's stock collapse was the result of management allegedly prioritizing a narrative of seamless transition over operational reality.”

What You Can Do?: If you purchased Inspire Medical (INSP) securities during the Class Period, you may have legal options. If you wish to discuss your rights or have information that may assist our investigation, please contact Hagens Berman



If you purchased Inspire Medical (INSP) securities during the Class Period, you may have legal options.

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Inspire case and our investigation, visit Hagens Berman's INSP dedicated case page: )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Inspire should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

