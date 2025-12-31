DEADLINE ALERT For ARE, SFM, DEFT, OWL: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE )

Class Period: January 27, 2025 – October 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's LIC value and potential growth as a life-science destination had been declining for years; (ii) the Company overstated its LIC property's value as a life-science destination and downplayed its declining leading value and occupancy stability; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM )

Class Period: June 4, 2025 – October 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sprouts' customer base was not "more resilient" to the macroeconomic environment and the Company was not positioned to "cope and deal with the changes" caused by economic uncertainty; (2) the "trade-down" dynamics-shifting consumer spending from food away from home to food at home-were either insufficient to offset a slowdown in sales or would fail to materialize as a meaningful "tailwind" for the Company; (3) the Company's increased comparable sales guidance and reported two-year stack figures did not accurately reflect a sustainable growth trajectory, as Sprouts was actually facing a significant slowdown in sales growth due to a more cautious consumer; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT )

Class Period: May 12, 2025 – November 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DeFi was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL )

Class Period: February 6, 2025 – November 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions; (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

