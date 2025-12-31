Deadline Alert: Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud Global Logistics Limited (“Jayud” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: JYD ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR JAYUD INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

In April 2023, Jayud went public via initial public offering (“IPO”). The IPO was low-float, offering just 1.25 million shares to the public, less than 5% of total outstanding equity, while maintaining overwhelming insider control through Class B super voting shares and offshore holding entities.

Jayud stock then surged from roughly $1.00 to an all-time high of $7.97 per share on April 1, 2025, reaching a market capitalization of roughly $720 million on that date, despite no fundamental news from the Company.

On April 1, 2025, after market hours, Jayud's stock price abruptly fell 95.6%, or $7.62 per share, to close at $0.35 per share on April 2, 2025.

Investigations and public reports have since revealed that Jayud was used a primary vehicle for an illicit“pump-and-dump” promotion scheme. The structure of Jayud's public listing and float allegedly made the scam possible.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Jayuds public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

