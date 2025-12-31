Edgemode Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter Reflecting On 2025 Milestones And Momentum Heading Into 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today issued a shareholder update reflecting on the Company's progress throughout 2025 and outlining how recent execution positions the business for continued momentum in 2026 and beyond.

Dear Shareholders, Partners and Friends,

As we approach the close of the year, I would like to reflect on EdgeMode's progress in 2025 and outline how this momentum positions the Company for an exciting 2026 and beyond.

2025 has been a transformative year of execution and validation. We have moved decisively from concept into demonstrable, asset-backed progress, materially strengthening our credibility with shareholders, capital partners, and strategic counterparties. This progress has been reflected in the market, with EDGM's share price increasing by over 1,100% during 2025.

Spain – A 1.5GW AI Infrastructure Development

One of the most significant achievements of the year has been the advancement of EdgeMode's AI data center portfolio in Spain, now representing approximately 1.5GW of data center capacity.

As previously announced, EdgeMode has entered into a definitive agreement with Blackberry AIF to develop one of the largest AI-ready data center portfolios in Europe across five sites in Spain. EdgeMode owns 75% of the development, with a strategy focused on advancing each site to Ready-To-Build status and monetizing them in a market where power-secured AI campuses are in acute demand.

This positions EdgeMode as one of Europe's largest dedicated AI infrastructure developers, at a time when power availability has become the defining constraint on AI growth.

EdgeMode has secured land, power and connectivity across the 1.5GW portfolio. All required permit approvals are in process, which means discussions with customers and partners have shifted from concept to deliverable, phased capacity. We are seeing strong inbound interest and advanced-stage negotiations and expect to announce major partnerships and demand-side agreements as these convert into formal commitments.

Portfolio Discipline and Shareholder Protection

Following a recent internal review of certain legacy arrangements, EdgeMode has issued notice of its intention to pursue rescission of a prior share exchange agreement and has initiated the formal process to unwind that transaction.

The Board took these actions to fulfil its fiduciary duties and protect shareholder interests based on current information. In connection with this review:

- The Board has already terminated approximately 385 million unexercised stock options, eliminating 12.8% of potential dilution.

- Completion of the rescission process could result in the return of up to 1.56 billion shares to treasury, collectively removing over 50% of potential and outstanding dilution.

- The legacy arrangement represents less than 5.5% of the Company's total AI development portfolio and does not impact our core strategy.

The Company anticipates that the rescission process may involve legal proceedings or related third-party actions. Management believes these matters are limited in scope, non-operational, and manageable, and does not expect them to have a material impact on the Company's business, financial condition, or execution of its 2026 strategic objectives. The Company remains focused on advancing its core strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders.

To ensure continuity, the Company has established a Series D preferred class, which carries no economic dilution to common shareholders.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS )– Recurring Revenue - Margin Trading with the Spanish Energy Grid

EdgeMode has also made strong progress in building its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) business line, which complements our AI platform and provides the potential for recurring revenues.

Our strategy focuses on intraday grid trading: purchasing electricity at low-cost periods during daylight hours when solar generation is high and selling power back to the grid during evening peak demand. This proven model supports grid stability while capturing attractive pricing spreads.

Approximately $20 million of our $25 million capital raise has been earmarked for the acquisition of BESS assets with pre-approved grid connections, materially reducing development risk and accelerating the path to profit and recurring EBITDA.

Capital Strategy, Growth and Nasdaq Pathway

To support execution, EdgeMode is advancing a $25 million convertible note raise, structured to fund near-term milestones while maintaining long-term shareholder alignment.

Looking ahead, our ambition extends beyond Spain. We intend to replicate the business model internationally, focusing on jurisdictions with efficient, scalable power supply and growing AI demand. As the business scales, the Board and management will seek to up list to NASDAQ in 2026–2027, subject to execution and market conditions.

Looking Ahead

As we enter 2026, our priorities are clear:

- Advance Spanish sites toward construction readiness

- Convert secured infrastructure into contracted demand

- Execute strategic partnerships

- Deploy capital into revenue-generating BESS assets

- Continue disciplined international expansion

- Complete the legacy unwind process

EdgeMode enters the next phase of its development with stronger foundations, greater scale, and a clearer execution pathway than at any point in its history.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to updating you as we deliver the next stage of EdgeMode's growth.

Happy New Year and best wishes to you and your family.

Sincerely,

Charlie Faulkner

CEO

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

