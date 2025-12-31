SBU Hits Major Oil Depot In Russia's Yaroslavl Region SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An SBU source told this to Ukrinform.

Video provided by the source shows a large-scale fire breaking out at the site after the drone strikes.

"With surgical precision, the SBU continues to cut Russia's supply chains for petroleum products, both for export and for the troops attacking Ukraine. This systematic work will continue in 2026 as well," a well-informed SBU source said.

Drones attack oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia, again

The city of Rybinsk is a major transit and logistics hub, while the Temp oil depot itself is an important link in the storage and distribution of petroleum products in Russia's northeastern region.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea.