Vehicles, Real Estate To Go On Auction Online In January: Supreme Judiciary Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council announced on Wednesday the organisation of an online auction covering a wide range of items, including vehicles, heavy equipment, real estate, movables, and distinctive vehicle license plates.

The auction will be conducted through the Court Mzadat application.

According to the announcement, the auction will be managed by the Judicial Executions and Auctions Department and will take place on several dates throughout January 2026, with specific time slots allocated for different asset categories.

The auction includes cars and special license plates, real estate properties, heavy machinery, and various movables, offering opportunities for individuals and businesses to participate in a transparent and regulated process supervised by the judiciary.

Interested participants can access full details, schedules, and registration procedures through the Court Mzadat app, while further information is also available via the Supreme Judiciary Council's official channels.