CAIR Slams Pentagon’s Decision to Supply New Fighter Aircraft to Israel
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the Pentagon’s decision to award Boeing an $8.6 billion contract to supply new fighter aircraft to Israel.
"At a time when human rights organizations around the world are condemning the Israeli government’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, the Pentagon’s decision to funnel billions of American taxpayer dollars and advanced weaponry to the Israeli military is morally indefensible," CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.
Mitchell’s comments followed the Pentagon’s announcement that Boeing had secured the $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program.
"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the Pentagon said in its statement.
Mitchell criticized the move, arguing it shows that US defense contractors and foreign governments can profit even amid alleged human rights violations.
"It is a reward for genocide, paid for by American taxpayers," he added.
He further urged the US government to halt arms transfers to Israel, demand accountability for past military aid, and pursue what he described as a just and lasting peace.
The Pentagon’s announcement came a day after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, where Netanyahu also held closed-door talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
