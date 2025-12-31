403
Poland’s PM Says US Prepared for Troop Deployment to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of postwar security arrangements.
Speaking after a government meeting and following discussions between European and Canadian leaders, Tusk said Washington’s security guarantees for Kyiv could "include the presence of American troops along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia," according to a broadcaster.
“These fairly unambiguous declarations have appeared for the first time. We will see how consistent our partners on the other side of the Atlantic will be,” Tusk added.
The prime minister also suggested that "peace is on the horizon" in the "coming weeks."
"There is no doubt that things have happened that give grounds for hope that this war can end, and quite quickly, but it is still a hope, far from 100% certain," he emphasized.
Tusk further warned that Kyiv may still need to make concessions on territorial matters, stressing that any decision would require approval from the Ukrainian people.
It is “obvious that this possible consent must be conditional on real, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine after the possible conclusion of peace,” he said.
