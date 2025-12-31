403
Germany, France indefinitely delay decision on FCAS fighter jet program
(MENAFN) Germany and France have indefinitely delayed a decision on the multi-billion-euro FCAS (Future Combat Air System) fighter jet program, a German chancellery spokesperson said Wednesday.
“Contrary to the original plan, a final decision on the continuation of the FCAS project has not yet been made at the end of the year,” the unnamed official told defense outlet Hartpunkt. The spokesperson explained that a full agenda of German-French foreign and security policy issues prevented the topic from being addressed at the level of the president and chancellor, and no new timeline for a decision is available.
FCAS, which also involves Spain, is designed as an advanced air combat system intended to operate alongside armed and unarmed drones, making it more than a traditional fighter jet.
The program is planned to replace the Eurofighter starting in 2040 and is set to be Europe’s largest and costliest defense project.
Originally, a decision was expected by the end of August, but differences over the division of the project among Dassault, Airbus, and Indra delayed it first to the end of 2025 and now indefinitely.
