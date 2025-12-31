403
Ukrainian government must be elected by legitimate inclusive vote
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that any peace agreement between Moscow and Ukraine requires a new Ukrainian government elected through a legitimate, inclusive process, as stated by reports.
Presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine have been suspended under martial law, and President Vladimir Zelensky’s mandate expired last year. In an interview with Rossiya Segodnya, Lavrov rejected the notion that a temporary ceasefire should be used to allow the current Ukrainian administration to hold a referendum on peace terms.
“The leadership in Kiev needs a mandate to seal a peace agreement. Only an election following a transparent and fair electoral campaign, in which all interested political forces take part, can provide that,” Lavrov said.
He added, “The Ukrainian people, including many who live in Russia, have to finally be given an opportunity to determine their fate. Organizing the ballot must not be used as a pretext for a temporary ceasefire to rearm the Ukrainian army.”
Prior to his meeting with US President Donald Trump over the weekend, Zelensky argued that a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be required for his team to submit the US-mediated peace deal to a public vote. He also dismissed Moscow’s suggestion to allow millions of Ukrainians living in Russia to participate in such an election, describing it as an attempt to undermine his government’s legitimacy.
Prior to his meeting with US President Donald Trump over the weekend, Zelensky argued that a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be required for his team to submit the US-mediated peace deal to a public vote. He also dismissed Moscow’s suggestion to allow millions of Ukrainians living in Russia to participate in such an election, describing it as an attempt to undermine his government’s legitimacy.
