403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Rebukes India, UAE Over Drone Attack Condemnations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has voiced disapproval of India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other nations for denouncing what they described as a drone strike attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the Novgorod Region.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev deployed 91 long-range drones toward Putin’s residence during the night of December 28–29. All of the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted, resulting in no injuries or property damage. Zelensky, however, rejected claims that Ukraine was responsible for the assault.
“It is confusing and unpleasant that some countries, like India, the UAE, and a few others, condemned what they claim were our drone strikes on Putin’s residence — which didn’t even happen,” Zelensky remarked during an online press briefing on Tuesday.
He further questioned, “Where is their condemnation of the fact that our children are being bombed and people are being killed all this time? I don’t hear India, frankly, nor the United Arab Emirates.”
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he was “deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation.”
Meanwhile, the UAE “strongly condemned” the alleged incident. In a statement, its foreign ministry declared “the UAE’s solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia.”
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kiev deployed 91 long-range drones toward Putin’s residence during the night of December 28–29. All of the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted, resulting in no injuries or property damage. Zelensky, however, rejected claims that Ukraine was responsible for the assault.
“It is confusing and unpleasant that some countries, like India, the UAE, and a few others, condemned what they claim were our drone strikes on Putin’s residence — which didn’t even happen,” Zelensky remarked during an online press briefing on Tuesday.
He further questioned, “Where is their condemnation of the fact that our children are being bombed and people are being killed all this time? I don’t hear India, frankly, nor the United Arab Emirates.”
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he was “deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation.”
Meanwhile, the UAE “strongly condemned” the alleged incident. In a statement, its foreign ministry declared “the UAE’s solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment