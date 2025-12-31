Hyorc Completes Factory Acceptance Test Of 500Kw ORC Turbine For International Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a clean-energy technology company, today announced the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for its 500kW Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) turbine, which is now being prepared for shipment to Camsan Ordu, a customer project in Turkey.

The FAT was witnessed and independently inspected by Bureau Veritas, a global testing, inspection, and certification group. The inspection was carried out on 30 December 2025 at the HyOrc / EnerTek manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India.

According to the Bureau Veritas inspection report, the HyOrc 500kW ORC turbine successfully completed witnessed speed and RPM testing across multiple nozzle configurations, demonstrating smooth acceleration, stable RPM, and no abnormal vibration, noise, or mechanical instability. No non-conformities or open punch-list items were identified during the inspection.

“This factory test marks an important delivery milestone,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc Corporation.“Independent witnessing by Bureau Veritas provides third-party confirmation that the unit has met the required mechanical and operational criteria prior to shipment. This turbine will now move into deployment with an international customer.”

The 500kW ORC turbine forms part of HyOrc's broader external-combustion and ORC technology platform, which is being applied across distributed power generation, hydrogen- and natural-gas-ready locomotive retrofits, and clean-fuel energy systems.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors. HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC. The company is preparing for a Nasdaq uplist.

Website : Investor Contact : ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN31122025004107003653ID1110543160