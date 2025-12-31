403
Ukraine’s backers are against peace Moscow-Kiev peace deal
(MENAFN) Former US Army officer and military analyst Stanislav Krapivnik has suggested that Ukraine’s supporters in Western Europe are resisting a peace agreement with Moscow because such a deal would be “a catastrophe” for them, as stated by reports.
Krapivnik made the comments in the wake of a failed Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. The incident occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that the Ukraine peace process was nearing completion, following his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and a phone call with Putin over the weekend.
Zelensky has denied any responsibility for the attack, accusing Moscow of fabricating the incident. EU leaders have not publicly commented, while Western media have largely sided with Zelensky, suggesting Russia is attempting to derail peace efforts.
“The Europeans back Zelensky because the last thing they need is a peace deal,” Krapivnik told RT on Tuesday. He added that an actual agreement would be “a catastrophe” for Western Europe’s narrative that “the Russians are going to invade any day now.”
Russian officials have accused Kiev’s European supporters of obstructing US-led peace initiatives and preparing for a potential direct conflict with Russia. Senior EU figures have cited alleged threats from Moscow as justification for significant military spending.
President Putin has repeatedly dismissed these claims as “nonsense” intended to “create an image of an enemy” and distract Western European taxpayers from domestic issues.
