Russia Dismisses European Ceasefire Calls
(MENAFN) Russia’s envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Dmitry Polyansky, has argued that appeals from Ukraine’s European supporters for a temporary truce are nothing more than a strategy to grant Kiev a pause before resuming combat.
These appeals have emerged amid ongoing debates surrounding a US-proposed peace framework for Ukraine. Several European nations have recently reiterated demands for a short-term halt in fighting as a prerequisite for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.
Moscow, however, has consistently rejected this idea, contending that Ukraine would exploit the break to rebuild and rearm its weakened forces. Russian officials continue to insist on a full and lasting resolution that tackles the fundamental causes of the war.
Speaking to a news agency on Tuesday, Polyansky remarked that “when people in Europe speak about a ceasefire, they have in mind giving some breathing space to the Kiev regime, which is in agony right now, and which is facing a very hard situation, with their fronts crumbling and strongholds falling one after another.”
The diplomat, who previously served as Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations from 2018 to 2025, asserted that the true intention of Kiev’s European allies is to allow Ukraine to “heal its wounds” and continue the confrontation from a stronger position.
