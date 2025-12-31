Zelensky Thanks Romania, Croatia For Joining PURL And Announcing Their First Contributions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this on his Facebook page.

"Thank you to Romania and Croatia for joining the PURL initiative and announcing their first contributions to it. This is an important initiative that makes it possible to purchase American weapons and bolster our defense, including missiles for Patriots and other capabilities we need," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, since the launch of PURL in August, 24 countries have already joined it: the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia.

The total amount of contributions has reached $4.3 billion, including nearly $1.5 billion in December alone. This has made it possible to form eight assistance packages, with two more currently being filled, he noted.

He expressed gratitude to "everyone who helped Ukraine this year and those who will continue to support us in 2026. We are bringing closer peace and guaranteed security for Ukraine and all of Europe."

As Ukrinform previously reported, by the end of the year Ukraine will receive military equipment worth about $5 billion from US stockpiles through the PURL rapid assistance mechanism. This includes air defense systems, ammunition, and critical spare parts.

PURL is a joint US-NATO program launched in 2025 to accelerate the supply to Ukraine of critically important US-made weapons and equipment, with partner countries financing purchases according to Ukraine's priority needs list and coordinating contributions through a special NATO fund. This allows for the rapid delivery of needed systems, such as missiles for Patriot and HIMARS, directly from US stockpiles, strengthening Ukraine's defense.

On December 31, it became known that Romania had joined the PURL initiative.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine