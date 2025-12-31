403
Kuwait Interior Ministry Bans Fireworks Displays Without Permit, Proper Procedures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that fireworks displays will be banned without a prior permit and procedures, attributing this decision to the protection of public safety.
The ministry added in a statement that importing, storing, and operating fireworks displays without prior permit was punishable by law, affirming that proper legal procedure would be taken against violators.
The decision came as a result of some companies and bodies lack of commitment to implementing security and safety measures, said the ministry, which urged all to abide by it, especially during the New Year's Eve holiday. (end)
