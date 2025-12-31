MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – The post-quantum cryptography market is projected to surge from US$1.35 billion in 2025 to US$22.68 billion by 2033 at a 42.33% CAGR as enterprises race to protect critical infrastructure from quantum threats[1]. Security experts now warn that attackers are targeting critical national infrastructure with unprecedented sophistication, forcing a wholesale migration from legacy encryption to quantum-resilient architectures across energy grids, financial systems, and defense networks[2]. This urgency to harden the digital backbone drives the investment thesis for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP).

The generative AI cybersecurity market is expected to reach US$79.71 billion by 2033, growing at 33.97% annually as organizations deploy AI-driven defenses against quantum-enabled attacks[3]. Industry analysts emphasize that post-quantum cryptography has entered the "Age of Deployment" with government-mandated standards compelling enterprises to implement quantum-safe solutions before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive within the next decade[4].

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), has entered the Indonesian market through a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister company Porta Nusa. The dual-channel agreement positions QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions for adoption across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors throughout Indonesia.

For more than a decade, NUSA Networks has operated as one of Indonesia's premier system integrators, working with over 30 global technology partners and delivering more than 150 major projects for large enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions. With more than 100 employees dedicated to cybersecurity, managed services, and data center solutions, NUSA Networks is recognized as a trusted provider of secure infrastructure for mission-critical environments. Porta Nusa, its distribution arm, represents leading global technology brands and enables nationwide availability of QSE technologies through existing cybersecurity providers.

" NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions."

Under the agreement, NUSA Networks offers QSE's quantum-secure Vault, QSE-Chat mobile application, and broader product suite directly to its established client base, while Porta Nusa onboards and supports QSE solutions across its extensive distribution and channel partner network, enabling scaling across Indonesia's expanding cybersecurity market.

The company's product portfolio includes qREK, a Software Development Kit enabling developers and enterprises to locally generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. Built on zero-trust architecture, qREK supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms. QSE also operates QSE-Chat, a quantum-secure mobile messaging app available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store for enterprise clients.

QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus, representing quantum-resilient technologies across more than 300 channel partners throughout Southeast Asia.

The global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2032, while the post-quantum cryptography market is expected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034. The company secured expansion capital through a C$2.8 million financing round backed by institutional investors.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced an agreement to explore partnerships with the U.S. Department of Energy to support the Genesis Mission, a national initiative to accelerate American leadership in artificial intelligence. The company's Accenture Federal Services subsidiary will provide expertise in AI hardware, software, platform design, data curation, and workflow automation to establish an integrated American Science and Security Platform connecting supercomputers, scientific datasets, and AI solutions. The initiative aims to advance national security and double American R&D productivity within a decade.

"A bold national ambition like the Genesis Mission requires a new kind of partnership," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "The Genesis Mission is fundamentally reinventing the systems that power discovery, so researchers can move faster and deliver results at scale. Accenture is ready to help build this foundation that advances innovation and competitiveness, drawing on our deep AI expertise and strong technology ecosystem partnerships."

Accenture Federal Services will define architecture across Genesis research partners, prepare scientific data for secure access, and increase productivity through AI automation. The partnership positions Accenture as a key contributor to DOE efforts to create breakthroughs at scale in the global AI race.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) launched the industry's first quantum-safe Gen 8 128G Fibre Channel platforms with the Brocade X8 Directors and Brocade G820 56-port switch designed for mission-critical workloads and enterprise AI applications. The platforms feature quantum-resistant 256-bit encryption and post-quantum cryptography algorithms to protect against future quantum computing threats, while embedded SAN AI technology automates infrastructure management through SAN Fabric Intelligence. The Brocade X8 Director delivers up to 384×128G ports with sub-second failover, while the compact Brocade G820 provides exceptional bandwidth and throughput in a 1U form factor.

"Brocade has been the trusted leader in Fibre Channel for more than 30 years," said Dennis Makishima, vice president and general manager, Brocade Storage Networking at Broadcom. "Our new Gen 8 Fibre Channel platforms advance the enterprise storage industry by securing storage networks against emerging quantum-era threats and by utilizing embedded SAN AI technology to automate application infrastructure management. These new 128G platforms establish a robust foundation for mission-critical and enterprise AI workloads."

Both platforms are available now with OEM partners including Dell Technologies, H3C, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp and TG Stor beginning shipments throughout the next couple quarters. The Gen 8 portfolio reinforces Broadcom's leadership in Fibre Channel technology for modern data centers.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has announced the general availability of Falcon AI Detection and Response, extending its platform to secure the AI prompt and agent interaction layer. The solution delivers unified protection across data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions from development through workforce usage, powered by intelligence from research on 180+ known prompt injection techniques. With Falcon AIDR, CrowdStrike becomes the first to offer a unified platform securing every layer of enterprise AI.

"Prompt injection is a frontier security problem. Adversaries are injecting hidden instructions into GenAI tools to weaponize the very systems transforming how work gets done," said Michael Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike. "Falcon AIDR secures every prompt, response, and agent action in real time, extending the power of the Falcon platform to the interaction layer and delivering complete protection across our customers' AI infrastructure."

The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, block prompt injection attacks, stop risky interactions, and protect sensitive data before it reaches models or external AI systems. CrowdStrike is hosting a virtual AI Summit in January 2026 to demonstrate secure AI adoption strategies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) unveiled Quantum Firewall Software R82.10, introducing over 20 capabilities designed to help enterprises safely adopt AI, protect distributed environments, and simplify Zero Trust across hybrid networks. The new software release strengthens oversight of AI-driven activity by detecting unauthorized GenAI tools, expanding visibility into AI applications including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and monitoring model context protocol usage. Organizations gain consistent protection across distributed environments with centralized internet access management for SASE and firewalls, simplified gateway-to-SASE connectivity, and improved identity validation.

"As organizations embrace AI, security teams are under growing pressure to protect more data, more applications and more distributed environments," said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. "R82.10 helps enterprises shift to a prevention-first model by unifying management, strengthening Zero Trust and adding protections that support safe, responsible AI adoption and development."

R82.10 introduces phishing protection without HTTPS inspection, adaptive IPS to reduce alert fatigue, and Threat Prevention Insights to highlight misconfigurations before exploitation. The software expands Check Point's open-garden architecture with over 250 integrations, allowing organizations to apply endpoint posture signals directly within Check Point policies.

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

...

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED: