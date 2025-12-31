403
Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Eleven-Year-Old Palestinian Girl in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza City on Tuesday, while the Palestinian government issued urgent appeals for mobile shelters as winter storms devastate displacement camps across the territory.
Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense, confirmed that Dana Muqata was fatally shot by Israeli troops in the Zarqa area within the Tuffah neighborhood, located northeast of Gaza City.
Additional violence on Tuesday included a child wounded after an Israeli aircraft released ordnance in Bani Suheila town, east of Khan Younis, Basal said. A woman sustained gunshot wounds to her back from Israeli fire east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, he added.
The Israeli military had not issued a response to Basal's reports at the time of publication.
Gaza-based health authorities report at least 414 fatalities and more than 1,145 injuries since the Hamas-Israel ceasefire commenced on October 10.
Separately, the Palestinian government pressed the international community and UN agencies to mobilize immediate humanitarian intervention protecting Gaza residents from severe winter weather and consecutive storm systems. Following its weekly session in Ramallah, the government released a statement demanding entry permits for mobile housing units and essential shelter materials into the blockaded territory.
The humanitarian plea follows recent storm damage that submerged dozens of tents sheltering displaced populations and triggered partial or total destruction of over 100 deteriorated residential structures, claiming 25 lives including women and children, according to Gaza's Civil Defense.
