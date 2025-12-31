403
US Embassy Highlights Lebanese Army Expansion
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Beirut announced on Tuesday that the broader stationing of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in southern Lebanon marks a “critical” advancement toward reinforcing the nation’s steadiness.
“The Lebanese Army’s expanded presence in the south and ongoing efforts to restore state sovereignty across the country represent critical steps forward for Lebanon’s stability,” the embassy declared in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
According to the declaration, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michelle Issa convened with Lebanon’s Defense Minister Michel Menassa, where they examined “the LAF’s pivotal role as Lebanon’s sole security guarantor.”
In a separate engagement, the embassy noted that Issa also conferred with Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny to deliberate on “plans for rehabilitating and modernizing transportation infrastructure throughout Lebanon.”
The dialogue further touched upon “the prospect of transparent, government-led reconstruction efforts in the South,” the statement emphasized.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on October 16 that Lebanon intended to boost the number of troops stationed in the south to 10,000 by year’s end under a truce arrangement with Israel. However, he explained that Israeli offensives have obstructed the completion of this initiative.
A ceasefire has been effective in Lebanon since November 2024, following over a year of assaults that claimed more than 4,000 lives and left 17,000 wounded amid the Israeli conflict in Gaza.
