Iran Warns of Severe Retaliation Amid US, Israel Threats
(MENAFN) Iran has pledged a rapid and forceful reaction to any hostile act following renewed military warnings from the US and Israel.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump, appearing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to “knock the hell” out of Iran if it attempts to revive its nuclear or ballistic missile programs.
In reply, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated on X that Iran’s defense strategy dictates that “some responses are determined long before threats reach the stage of execution.”
He cautioned that any assault would trigger an “immediate” and “harsh” response “beyond the imagination of its planners.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced the warning on Tuesday, declaring that “Iran’s response to any tyrannical aggression will be harsh and regrettable.”
He further characterized the situation as part of a wider confrontation, asserting that Iran is engaged in a “full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe.”
