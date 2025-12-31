403
Trump states US demolished facilities along shore of Venezuela
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced that US forces destroyed a “big facility” along the Venezuelan coast, marking what appears to be the first known land-based strike by the US inside the country, as stated by reports.
Trump first mentioned the operation in an interview on a radio on Friday, saying, “We just knocked out… a big plant or big facility where the ships come from. So we hit them very hard.”
Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump described the target as an “implementation” area allegedly tied to drug trafficking. “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” he said.
Details about the strike remain limited. The facility’s exact location, the method of attack, the damage inflicted, and any casualties are unknown. The Pentagon and US Southern Command have deferred inquiries to the White House, which has not commented.
Trump has previously suggested that the US could conduct land strikes in Venezuela and has authorized covert CIA operations as part of efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro. When asked if the CIA was involved in the latest strike, Trump declined to confirm. “I don’t want to say that,” he said. “I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But you know, it was along the shore.”
The Venezuelan government has not publicly confirmed the alleged attack and continues to deny involvement in drug trafficking, calling the accusations a pretext for regime-change efforts.
The announcement comes amid rising tensions between the US and Venezuela. Since early September, the US military has targeted at least 30 alleged drug-trafficking vessels, reportedly resulting in 107 deaths, while maintaining a heightened military presence in the Caribbean with 15,000 troops and several warships.
